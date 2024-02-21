Ahead of the RBI restrictions, MF industry’s shareholding in Paytm increased by 41% in January 2024: Fisdom
In a recent note, brokerage house Fisdom Research highlighted that before the recent decline since January 31, the MF industry’s shareholding in Paytm increased by 41 percent in January 2024 from December 2023.
On January 31st, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed operational restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL) due to ongoing non-compliance issues and significant supervisory concerns.
