Ahead of transition to ‘new IBM’, IT company misses revenue estimate

The separation will cap IBM’s fourth major transformation and cement its pivot away from slower-growth mainframe computing and IT services. Even before taking over from Ginni Rometty in April 2020, Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna was a key architect of IBM’s hybrid-cloud strategy, which lets clients store data in private servers and public clouds, and oversaw the $33 billion acquisition of Red Hat. Since then, Krishna has worked to modernize Big Blue and revive growth by shifting into the faster-growing and higher-margin cloud services dominated by Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., and artificial intelligence.