Ahead of US Fed rate hike impact prediction on American Treasuries: FOMC outcome likely effects decoded

US Treasuries remained largely flat in Wednesday's trade, September 16, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate decision and updated economic projections before placing fresh bets on the path of monetary policy.

The US 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for mortgage and auto loan rates, was little changed at 5.004%, a day after reaching its highest level in 19 years.

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The 2-year Treasury note yield, which is more sensitive to the Federal Reserve's short-term interest-rate policy, was also unchanged at 5.409%. Earlier this month, the yield reached its highest level since July 2024.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries were similarly flat at 5.372%. The relative stability in yields comes after Treasury markets faced pressure in recent weeks as rising crude oil prices and persistent inflation concerns raised expectations around the Fed's interest-rate path.

The recent surge in crude oil prices followed attacks exchanged between the US and Iran earlier this month after a month-long lull. Higher energy prices have added to inflation concerns in the world's largest economy, where price pressures have remained above the central bank's 2% target for an extended period.

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These concerns were reinforced by the latest inflation data, with the two key inflation reports coming in hotter than expected and strengthening expectations around the Fed's rate decision.

At the same time, resilience in the labour market has added another layer of uncertainty to the central bank's policy outlook.

Against this backdrop, money markets are pricing in a more than 90% chance of a quarter-point rate hike, with another move also fully priced in by December.

Fed set for first rate hike since 2023 If the rate hike is announced today, as widely expected, it would mark the Fed's first rate increase since 2023. The last time the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate was on July 26, 2023, when it increased the target range by 25 basis points. The Fed initially held rates at that level before beginning a series of cuts, with the most recent reduction coming in December 2025.

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With the rate decision now in focus, investors are also expected to closely watch Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's post-decision remarks for clues on the inflation outlook and the likely path of interest rates.

Warsh was nominated by US President Donald Trump earlier this year amid expectations from the Trump administration that the Fed would move towards lower interest rates.

(more to come)

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.