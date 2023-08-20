Ahead on D-Street: New listings, FII mood & more; check key triggers for stock markets this week9 min read 20 Aug 2023, 06:18 AM IST
Markets will begin the week by reacting to the listing of Jio Financial Services shares on Monday, August 21. Jio Financial Services shares were credited to eligible Reliance shareholders as of the record date of July 20 in the ratio of 1:1.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the coming week including the foreign fund inflow, rupee movement, global stock markets, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) minutes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as well as the much-awaited listing of Jio Financial Services shares.
