Ahead on D-Street: Reliance AGM, macro data, global cues & more; check key triggers for stock markets this week10 min read 27 Aug 2023, 06:33 AM IST
Going forward, a buzzing week awaits the primary market with four new public issues to be rolled out for bidding, along with six listings across mainboard and SME segments. Markets will begin the week by reacting to Reliance Industries' 46th AGM on Monday.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the coming week including the much-awaited annual general meeting (AGM) of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, macroeconomic data, global cues, and more.
