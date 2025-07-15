Ahluwalia Contracts shares jump over 7% after ₹2,089-crore DLF order win

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited rallied over 7 percent in intra-day trade on Tuesday, July 15, after the company announced a major project win from DLF Limited. The order pertains to civil and structural construction, including rough finishing work for “The Dahlias” residential project located in DLF5, Gurugram.

In a regulatory filing, Ahluwalia Contracts confirmed that the project has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under the residential housing category. The contract is valued at ₹2,089 crore, excluding GST, and is scheduled to be executed over 44 months, marking one of the largest recent wins for the company in the real estate construction space.

Major Milestone for Ahluwalia Contracts The latest DLF order comes close on the heels of a series of sizeable wins by Ahluwalia. On June 27, the company had announced two significant orders worth a combined ₹1,103.56 crore. These included an ₹821 crore contract from Whiteland Corporation for residential towers in Gurugram and a ₹282.56 crore project from Nestled Haven Estates and Maia Estates for The Beacon development in Bengaluru.

The addition of the DLF project to its order book not only boosts Ahluwalia’s total project portfolio but also enhances its standing in the high-value residential construction segment. With this contract, the company continues to strengthen its association with marquee real estate developers and underlines its ability to execute large-scale projects with high-quality standards.

In its exchange filing, Ahluwalia Contracts also clarified that the project is a non-related party transaction and that there is no promoter group involvement in the awarding entity, DLF Limited.

Stock Performance and Market Sentiment Following the order announcement, Ahluwalia Contracts' share price surged as much as 7.4 percent to touch a day’s high of ₹1,115 on the BSE. However, the stock is still over 25 percent below its 52-week high of ₹1,491.55, recorded in July 2024. On the downside, it hit a 52-week low of ₹620.65 in February 2025.

Over the past year, the stock has corrected around 29 percent, mainly due to broader market volatility and sectoral pressures. Nevertheless, it has shown signs of a steady recovery in recent months. In June, the stock gained 9 percent, marking its fifth consecutive monthly rise. It was up 4 percent in May, 14.7 percent in April, 3.5 percent in March, and 27 percent in February, following declines of 24.5 percent in February and 16.5 percent in January.