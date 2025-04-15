Ahluwalia Contracts shares jump over 8% after ₹396 crore order win from Godrej Properties

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd soared over 8 percent on Tuesday, April 15, after the company announced that it had secured a major construction order from real estate giant Godrej Properties. The stock surged to an intraday high of ₹933.60 on the BSE, buoyed by investor enthusiasm over the fresh order win, which is expected to significantly boost the company’s order book and execution pipeline.

In a regulatory filing under Clause 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Ahluwalia Contracts confirmed it had bagged a domestic contract worth ₹396.50 crore (excluding GST) from Godrej Properties. The scope of the contract includes the core and shell works for the sub and superstructure of all four towers—T1, T2, T3, and T4—at the Godrej Riverine residential project in Sector-44, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The order also encompasses construction of additional infrastructure, including the NTA, Club and Retail spaces, boundary wall, rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems, waterproofing, and LPS works, thereby making it a comprehensive construction package. The project is scheduled to be completed over a span of 25 months.

Importantly, the company clarified that there is no involvement of promoter or promoter group interest in the awarding entity, Godrej Properties, and that the deal does not qualify as a related party transaction. This transparency in governance likely adds further confidence for shareholders and potential investors.

Share Price Performance While the stock jumped over 8 percent on the back of the announcement, it still trades 39 percent below its 52-week high of ₹1,540, recorded in July 2024. However, the scrip has rebounded strongly from its 52-week low of ₹620.65, touched in February 2025, gaining over 50 percent since then.

Despite a 19 percent decline in the last one year, Ahluwalia Contracts has staged a notable recovery in recent months. In April alone, the stock has rallied 12 percent so far, building on a 27 percent gain in March. This comes after a volatile start to the year, with the stock declining 16.5 percent in January and another 24 percent in February.