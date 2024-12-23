Stock Market Today: GSP Crop Science Limited, an Ahmedabad-based Agrochemical Company, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

GSP Crop Science IPO size The IPO is a combination of a freshh issue of shares and an offer for sale. GSP Crop Sciences will be issuing share up to ₹280 crore and besides there is an offer for the sale of up to 6 million equity shares of face value of ₹10, by promoter

GSP Crop Science Offer for sale component The shareholders selling shares in the IPO, include up to 2.65 million Equity Shares being sold by by Vilasben Vrajmohan Shah, up to 1.67 million Equity Shares by Bhavesh Vrajmohan Shah, up to 1.67 million Equity Shares being sold by by Kappa Trust.

GSP Crop Science- Employee reservation Besides the offer also includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees and a discount is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion

GSP Crop Science IPO: Objectives of the issue The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of ₹200 crore will be used for repayment or prerepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company and general corporate purposes.

About GSP Crop Science GSP Crop Science is a research-focused agrochemical company with over 39 years of expertise in developing and manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators in India.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had secured 507 registrations across Formulations and Technicals for agrochemicals manufactured, supported by a robust focus on research and development. It holds 89 granted patents across various agrochemical categories and has 98 additional patent applications in process. One of its subsidiaries, Rajdhani Petrochemicals Private Limited, has been recognized among the top 10 Indian applicants for Patent Cooperation Treaty filings in Fiscal 2022 and for patents from Scientific and R&D Organizations in Fiscal 2017.

GSP Crop Science operates four manufacturing facilities

GSP Crop Science Key Customers Its clientele includes prominent agrochemical companies such as Bharat Rasayan Limited, Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited, Indogulf Cropsciences Limited, SML Limited, Willowood Chemicals Limited, and Agrico Organics Limited.

GSP Crop Science Lead managers and Registrars Equirus Capital Private Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.