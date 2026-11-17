Investor enthusiasm around the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom is showing signs of cooling, with global fund managers cutting their exposure to technology stocks at the fastest pace in two decades, according to a Bank of America (BofA) survey cited by Bloomberg.

The survey, conducted between November 6 and November 12, found that the net share of fund managers overweight technology stocks fell to 12% from 37% in October, marking the steepest monthly decline since June 2006.

The growing caution also extends to corporate spending on artificial intelligence, with a record net 38% of respondents believing that companies are overinvesting in the technology. Meanwhile, 52% expect at least one AI hyperscaler to announce a cut in capital expenditure over the next six months.

Investors are sending a "big" message that companies should pause AI spending, BofA strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note. "Euphoria on boom & AI over," Hartnett said.

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AI spending concerns weigh on global technology stocks The changing investor sentiment comes amid growing concerns over whether massive investments in AI infrastructure will generate adequate returns. Global financial markets have been rattled by questions surrounding the profitability of the technology boom.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has declined more than 4% in November, putting it on track for its worst November performance since 2008. Meanwhile, a gauge of semiconductor-related stocks has slumped 27% since early October, according to Bloomberg.

Hartnett recommended maintaining a risk-off position over the coming months, arguing that the survey "does not show enough investor 'fear' to buy". He added that historical trends suggest more attractive entry points emerge once fund managers reduce their technology exposure further and turn underweight.

However, concerns about AI spending have not translated into widespread fears of an economic downturn. Only around 3% of survey participants expect a recession over the next 12 months, while average cash holdings declined to 3.6% of total assets, their lowest level since August.

Global equities and international stocks remain in focus Not all market strategists share the cautious outlook. Morgan Stanley's team said this week that the AI spending boom could make 2027 "the year to embrace risk." Goldman Sachs strategists, meanwhile, expect the S&P 500 to rally 17% to 8,700 over the next 12 months.

The BofA survey also found that 36% of fund managers expect international equities to be the best-performing asset class in 2027, followed by US stocks at 24% and gold at 17%.

The survey covered 169 participants managing assets worth $461 billion.

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