The AI bubble question: Is Wall Street's tech rally about to pop?
Vested Finance 6 min read 26 Nov 2025, 04:38 pm IST
Summary
During the dot-com boom, the cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 reached some of the highest levels. Today? We're right back there, powered by the Magnificent Seven.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Before we get into what we are discussing today, picture this: You are at a party where everyone is talking about how much money they're making from tech stocks. The champagne is flowing, the music is loud, and everyone is having a great time. But in the corner, a few smart people are quietly heading for the exit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story