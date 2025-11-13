AI data centres need more power right now. These companies can deliver it.
A new group of players in the AI power race are posting huge stocks gains. Their futures look bright.
For more than a year, a handful of companies have racked up huge stock gains by riding the hottest theme in energy investing—artificial intelligence power demand. They are the owners of power plants that send electrons to the grid, such as Constellation Energy, Vistra, and Talen Energy, and the manufacturers of big turbines that generate electricity, like GE Vernova and Siemens Energy.