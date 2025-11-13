AI data centres need more power right now. These companies can deliver it.

At the same time, politicians in both parties have become hypersensitive to electricity inflation, which played a role in this month’s election wins by Democrats in New Jersey, Virginia, and Georgia, and looms large before next year’s midterm congressional races. In some states, data centers have been blamed for causing electricity prices to rise, because utilities need to spend money on building transmission lines and power plants to serve them. One way to alleviate that concern is for data centers to rely less on the normal electricity grid to power their sites. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, for instance, has proposed that data-center projects that can arrange for their own on-site power sources should get fast-tracked.