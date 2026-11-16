AI disruption wipes out $206 billion in market value of 10 listed companies; which businesses are most at risk?

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to reshape the business models of online marketplaces, travel platforms, creative tools, and education companies, with investors increasingly questioning their ability to withstand the disruption.

Ten listed businesses operating in sectors particularly exposed to AI have collectively lost $206 billion in market value since the end of 2021, according to an analysis by Malcolm Myers, who works with marketplace and services platform businesses at EIV.

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Interestingly, the erosion in market value initially came despite relatively resilient revenue growth. Nine of the 10 companies recorded higher revenues between 2021 and 2025, with their combined revenue increasing 47% from $22.2 billion to $32.7 billion.

However, the disruption is now becoming visible in their financial performance. In the third quarter of 2026, revenue declined 23% at Tripadvisor's hotels business, 25% at Fiverr's marketplace, 33% at Shutterstock, and 40% at Chegg, Myers said.

From travel platforms to education, AI disruption takes its toll The decline in valuations has been particularly pronounced across four segments, Myers noted.

In price comparison and travel search, Tripadvisor has lost 77% of its market value since 2021, while LendingTree and TripAdvisor have declined 68% and 67%, respectively. These businesses largely depend on search traffic and referral fees. In contrast, Booking.com, which facilitates the actual transaction, has gained 20%.

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The pressure is also evident among creative and content platforms. Shutterstock has lost 97% of its value, while Wix and Adobe have declined 68% and 66%, respectively, as AI increasingly enables users to generate content and applications on demand.

Freelance marketplaces have faced similar challenges, with Fiverr losing 93% of its value and Upwork falling 72%, as businesses and consumers increasingly use AI to produce digital work that they previously outsourced to freelancers.

The education segment has been hit particularly hard. Chegg has lost 98% of its market value as large language models (LLMs) increasingly provide homework answers and educational assistance free of charge, Myers said.

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Transaction-based platforms could emerge stronger Despite the disruption, Myers believes not all marketplaces face the same degree of risk. Platforms that aggregate unique supply, facilitate payments, and manage fulfillment could prove more resilient because AI agents may work alongside these businesses rather than replace them.

He also sees an emerging opportunity in AI-native businesses that deliver completed outcomes instead of simply connecting customers with service providers or offering software to complete tasks.

Examples include Corgi, which underwrites and issues insurance policies; Lawhive, which provides legal services through an AI-enabled law firm; and Mercor, which organises specialist work to deliver training data and evaluations.

Mercor recently completed a $750 million Series D funding round at a $20 billion valuation, less than four years after its launch.

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Myers believes the shift towards delivering completed outcomes could create some of the most valuable marketplaces and services businesses over the next decade.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.