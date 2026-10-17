AI fears are rocking markets. The brave should buy the dips.

In the words of Elon Musk: “Yikes.”
This past week, investors questioned some of the core ideas undergirding the artificial-intelligence trade, and the market action got ugly. That could make this a golden opportunity to buy the dip in chips and other AI enablers.
We’re not trying to minimize the concerns. The spectacular rise in interest rates—which saw the 10-year Treasury yield hitting 5.36% earlier this month before cooling off—has led to increasing skepticism about the outlook for debt-reliant companies. CoreWeave, which rents out computing capacity to AI model companies, saw the yields on its bonds rise to above 15% (and its stock plunge by about 25% on the week), which earned that “yikes” from the world’s first trillionaire.