AI fever in power stocks moves from nuclear to plain natural gas

More data center customers could also look to work with vertically integrated utilities rather than power producers in competitive markets. Going this route may not come with the same level of speed or long-term fixed price certainty, but it could be simpler because it only involves dealing with one entity, according to Rodney Rebello, co-portfolio manager of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF. Shares of utilities announcing data center deals have rallied: Entergy, which operates across several Southern states, is up about 74% over the past 12 months, while Alliant Energy, which serves Iowa and Wisconsin, has gained 36%.