AI has pushed the stock market to record highs. Why the economy could drag it down.
Martin Baccardax , Barrons 5 min read 04 Dec 2025, 05:07 pm IST
Summary
Stocks don’t seem know where to head, thanks to mixed economic data.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Investors are getting mixed messages on health of the U.S. economy, leaving stocks in limbo ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve rate decision.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story