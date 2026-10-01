AI trade cools in Taiwan, Korea. Why India isn’t seeing the money

MUMBAI: AI markets are starting to see outflows. India isn't getting the money.
Taiwan and South Korea, two of the biggest beneficiaries of the global artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom, are showing early signs of cooling investor enthusiasm. But India, expected to benefit from any such rotation, is still seeing foreign money leave.
Since June, Taiwan- and South Korea-dedicated funds have attracted $23.5 billion and $28.4 billion, respectively, while India has seen outflows of $4.5 billion, said Sunil Jain, vice president at Elara Capital.