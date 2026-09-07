AI penny stock under ₹10 hits 5% upper circuit as IndiaAI Mission boosts infrastructure demand

Shares of Empower India Limited, a penny stock trading below ₹10, hit the 5% upper circuit at ₹1.93 apiece during Monday's session, 7 September, after the company highlighted its strategic expansion into sustainable digital infrastructure solutions and the significant opportunity arising from India's rapidly growing AI computing ecosystem.
The company, in its regulatory filing, said that it is positioned to benefit from the rising demand for energy-efficient data centres, high-performance computing infrastructure, advanced cooling systems and reliable power infrastructure as AI investments accelerate across the country.
The company expects the technological shift to drive incremental demand for energy-efficient data centres, high-performance computing infrastructure, advanced cooling systems, and highly reliable power infrastructure.
The Government of India's ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission, announced in 2024, is actively accelerating the development of the country's artificial intelligence ecosystem through robust investments in computing capacity, data infrastructure, and AI applications. With over 38,000 GPUs already onboarded and government plans announced to add 20,000 GPUs, India is currently undergoing a massive expansion of its AI computing infrastructure.
The rapid scale-up of AI computing is a primary catalyst for the growing demand for modern data centres, high-performance computing, power infrastructure, and energy-efficient cooling solutions.
With India's data centre capacity projected to increase nearly fourfold—from approximately 1.6 GW in 2026 to around 6 GW by 2029—the requirement for supporting infrastructure is expected to grow exponentially.
For Empower India, this rapid expansion strengthens the market opportunity associated with its sustainable digital infrastructure solutions. As AI workloads become increasingly compute intensive, there is a rising need for infrastructure capable of supporting higher computing densities while simultaneously optimizing power consumption, cooling, operational efficiency, and overall sustainability.
This evolving requirement creates a highly favorable demand environment for the company's strategic expansion. The company expects to benefit from this sector growth through increasing market demand for energy-efficient data centre infrastructure capable of handling modern workloads, power optimization and reliable power systems to ensure continuous uptime, advanced cooling and thermal-management solutions for heat-intensive hardware, and sustainable infrastructure for high-density computing that aligns with green energy goals.
The ₹10,371.92 crore IndiaAI Mission, together with the planned expansion of national GPU capacity, is expected to stimulate widespread investment across the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem.
Every increase in computing capacity creates corresponding, unavoidable requirements for data centre space, power, cooling, connectivity, and energy management.
The combined expansion of AI, cloud computing, and nationwide digitalization is expected to significantly increase the demand for scalable, energy-efficient, and sustainable digital infrastructure across India. This evolving demand directly strengthens the growth potential of Empower India's infrastructure foray, creating long-term opportunities to participate in the ecosystem supporting the country's next phase of digital and AI-led growth.
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