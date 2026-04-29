AI stock Blue Cloud jumps after this MoU update. Check details

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price traded higher on Wednesday after the company announced signing of an agreement for projects in Africa. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 2.44% to ₹19.73 apiece on the BSE.
AI-driven enterprise solutions provider Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GCIB for Africa Ltd. (Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa), to collaborate on strategic initiatives with a primary focus on the development of a Digital Factory in Senegal and other technology-driven socio-economic projects in Senegal and other African countries.
The objectives of this MoU are to establish a non-exclusive framework for collaboration between the company and GCIB, explore the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) entity, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), or other suitable business collaboration arrangements to execute identified projects in Senegal and other African countries.
The company will also engage with the Government of Senegal and private stakeholders to develop high-impact, technology-driven infrastructure and services. It will contemplate the formation of separate sector-specific SPVs or Joint Ventures covering renewable energy, IT, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other sectors as mutually agreed, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a release on April 28.
This MoU is not an isolated event but part of a larger, aggressive African strategy by Blue Cloud Softech in 2025–2026. The company is moving beyond simple IT services into "Blue Energy" (clean energy for data centers) and AI-driven cybersecurity, both of which are high-demand sectors in the African market, it added.
Blue Cloud Softech share price has gained over 2% in one month and rallied 8% in three months. The smallcap stock has plunged 32% in six months, while it has gained 15% in one year. Blue Cloud Softech shares have declined 52% in three years and have delivered multibagger returns of 288% over the past five years.
At 12:05 PM, Blue Cloud Softech share price was trading 0.67% higher at ₹19.39 apiece on the BSE.
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