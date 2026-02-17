AI stock inches close to 52-week high after this CAPEX update

Take Solutions share price rose more than 4% on Tuesday, February 17, following the announcement of its strategic initiative to create a comprehensive Unified AI Platform, coinciding with the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

As per the exchange filing, the platform aims to transform the healthcare ecosystem by providing a unified digital infrastructure layer that allows hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinical trial organizations, and clinics to effortlessly implement and utilize artificial intelligence solutions.

This initiative represents a significant milestone in the growth of TAKE Solutions, closely aligned with the Government of India’s efforts to establish AI as a vital tool for the betterment of society. As the country aims to tap into a USD 370 billion healthcare sector and a USD 197 billion preventive healthcare market, this platform reflects the central theme of the summit, "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare and happiness for all), by ensuring that advanced technology is accessible to every citizen.

Take Solutions is an international technology firm that provides specialized solutions and services for the life sciences and supply chain sectors.

Democratizing AI for Healthcare Providers According to the exchange filing, the planned Healthcare AI marketplace is designed to align with government objectives, allowing healthcare providers to access and utilize AI tools on a consolidated platform. Its goal is to lower adoption costs while aiding in diagnostics, clinical decision-making, workflow automation, clinical trials, and preventive care, thereby enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and scalability within both urban and underserved healthcare systems across the country.

Take Solutions share price today Take Solutions share price today opened at ₹46.29 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹48.60 per share, hovering around 52-week high of ₹49.90 per share. AI stock today touched an intraday low of ₹44.31 per share.

