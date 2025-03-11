Don’t go all-in on Nvidia stock. Here’s how to play the AI trade now.
SummaryA basket of stocks that inlcudes Palantir, Eaton, and Broadcom, among others, may be the way to go.
The best strategy for buying the dip in artificial intelligence stocks isn’t going all in on Nvidia. It’s spreading your bets among a bunch of AI-exposed companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more