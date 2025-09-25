As IT giants lose favour, investors are chasing these three AI stocks instead
25 Sept 2025
The shift away from India's traditional IT firms does not mean technology investing has lost its edge. Rather, it highlights how the narrative is shifting toward new opportunities created and shaped by AI.
For years, India's IT giants such as Infosys, TCS and Wipro have been the go-to destination for investors seeking steady returns through compounding. But the tide is shifting in technology investing. Slowing revenue growth, margin pressures, and cautious global clients have taken the gloss off these once-dependable blue chips.
