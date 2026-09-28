India's AI enablers surge as data centre buildout gathers pace

“Setting up one gigawatt of data-centre capacity requires roughly ₹70,000 crore of investment. About 60% of that goes into hardware such as GPUs, storage and memory, where much of the spending currently goes to suppliers outside India. The remaining 40% is where Indian companies have a significant opportunity, across power, electrical equipment and other infrastructure needed to build data centres. With India still at an early stage of the buildout, the opportunity for these suppliers is substantial, " said Amit Chandra, vice-president of research at brokerage firm HDFC Securities.