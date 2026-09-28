India's AI enablers surge as data centre buildout gathers pace

India may not have pure-play artificial intelligence (AI) companies like those that dominate US markets, but investors are finding different ways to bet on the technology boom. A clutch of companies supplying the power, data centres, equipment and components needed to build AI infrastructure has delivered outsized returns this year, even as the benchmark index has struggled.
In a 17 September note to investors, Goldman Sachs’s research division listed 42 ‘AI enablers’—companies in power infrastructure, data centre hardware, semiconductors and other parts of the supply chain—that recorded an average 60% rise in stock prices since 1 January, compared to a 12% decline in Nifty 50.