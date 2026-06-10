Four IT stocks in India with strong growth plans

In the IT sector expansion or growth plans are no longer just limited to increasing headcount or opening new offices.
Today, it primarily refers to a company's ability to enhance its technological capabilities, enter new growth areas, and strengthen its competitive position.
A key aspect of modern IT expansion is AI and Generative AI skilling, where companies invest in training employees in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, cloud computing, and automation technologies. This helps IT firms meet evolving client requirements and secure high-value digital transformation projects.
Expansion also includes launching new service offerings such as AI consulting, cybersecurity, cloud migration, and intelligent automation solutions.
Many companies establish AI centers of excellence, innovation labs, and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers to accelerate growth. Geographic expansion, acquisition of new clients, and entry into emerging markets further support long-term growth.