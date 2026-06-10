Four IT stocks in India with strong growth plans

In the IT sector expansion or growth plans are no longer just limited to increasing headcount or opening new offices.
In the IT sector expansion or growth plans are no longer just limited to increasing headcount or opening new offices.
Today, it primarily refers to a company's ability to enhance its technological capabilities, enter new growth areas, and strengthen its competitive position.
Today, it primarily refers to a company's ability to enhance its technological capabilities, enter new growth areas, and strengthen its competitive position.
A key aspect of modern IT expansion is AI and Generative AI skilling, where companies invest in training employees in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, cloud computing, and automation technologies. This helps IT firms meet evolving client requirements and secure high-value digital transformation projects.
Expansion also includes launching new service offerings such as AI consulting, cybersecurity, cloud migration, and intelligent automation solutions.
Many companies establish AI centers of excellence, innovation labs, and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers to accelerate growth. Geographic expansion, acquisition of new clients, and entry into emerging markets further support long-term growth.
By continuously upskilling their workforce and embracing new technologies, IT companies can improve productivity, increase revenue opportunities, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Here are four IT companies that are expanding.
#1 TCS
The company is a part of the Tata group. Its core work includes software development, where it builds applications for clients; IT consulting, where it advises companies on digital strategy; and system integration, connecting different technologies within an organisation.
It also manages IT infrastructure like servers, cloud systems, and cybersecurity. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centres worldwide, the company has been recognised as a top employer on six continents.
TCS is expanding in terms of skills and learnings. In FY26, the company had Talent Development of 69 m learning hours, up 23% YoY. The employees had 5.2 m competencies acquired and 270k+ with higher proficiency in AI and machine learning.
The company made rapid strides in targeted interventions in critical talent, certifications, upskilling and creation of niche delivery pods. These investments were aimed at building a scalable, future-ready AI delivery model across the entire stack in its ‘Infrastructure to Intelligence’ strategy.
Under ‘Partner’, TCS stepped up investments in ecosystem partnerships, reflected in multiple announcements such as OpenAI, AMD and ServiceNow during Q4FY26.
These investments are focused on industrialising AI solutions, increasing cross-sell opportunities, and improving speed-to-value for clients through deeper hyperscaler and platform collaboration.
A major expansion of TCS is in HyperVault. It is a joint venture between TCS and the global private equity firm TPG, established to build next-generation, hyperscale data centers tailored for sovereign and enterprise AI workloads across India.
Backed by a substantial ₹180 bn investment plan, the initiative aims to deploy over 1 GW of new AI-ready capacity. TPG holds a 49% stake in the venture, having injected capital to help fund the massive infrastructure rollout.
Technically, these facilities are engineered specifically for power-intensive, GPU-driven computing. They feature advanced high rack density and Direct-to-Chip liquid cooling to handle the thermal demands of modern AI processing.
Strategically, the venture positions TCS at the forefront of heavy AI infrastructure in India, supported by major foundational partnerships with technology leaders like OpenAI for an initial rollout phase and AMD to deploy high-density, rack-scale AI architectures.
For Q4 FY26, revenue at TCS was placed at ₹70,698 crore, showing a growth of 5.4% QoQ and 1.2% QoQ in constant currency.
The interesting point is that the company’s margins sustained. In FY26, the operating margin was at 25%; up 70 basis points YoY, thus recording the highest operating margin in last four years.
TCS reported strong TCV performance at $40.7 bn for FY26 and at $12 bn for Q4, among the highest TCV ever. The IT major reported three mega deals for the quarter and 5 mega deals for the year.
A strong TCV suggests that despite near-term macroeconomic uncertainties and cautious client spending, the company continues to win large and meaningful deals across key markets. This reflects sustained client confidence in TCS’s execution capabilities and long-term partnerships.
#2 Infosys
Infosys is one of India's largest IT services and consulting companies. It provides services in digital transformation, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data analytics, and enterprise software.
The company is rapidly expanding on the AI front. The management says they see large opportunities in AI. The company has laid out an AI strategic roadmap with its real-world toolkit of Topaz Fabric, to support clients' transformation, technology, and operations objectives.
Infosys has also been expanding through acquisitions. The acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT underscores Infosys’ commitment to strengthening its healthcare capabilities, particularly in collaboration with health systems and provider organisations to deliver measurable outcomes across complex clinical and operational environments.
This investment enhances Infosys’ presence in the provider segment, adding new clients and relationships, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centers.
In April 2026, Infosys announced that it has completed the acquisition of Stratus, a leading technology solutions provider for the property & casualty (P&C) insurance industry.
Stratus brings a team of 450+ experts with deep industry knowledge, consulting excellence, and advanced technology capabilities. It’s a leading Guidewire Software partner offering transformation solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurers.
In FY26 revenues at Infosys crossed $20 bn and grew 3.1% in constant currency terms, within the upgraded guidance band given in January.
This was after lower third-party costs which was down by 1% as percentage of revenue and 0.7% reduction in onsite mix. Acquisitions contributed about 70 bps on full year growth.
Infosys had a strong large deal wins in FY26 with a TCV of $15 bn. The $50 million plus clients increased by three, the $100 million plus clients also increased by three, and the $400 million clients increased by twoin FY26.
The revenue growth guidance for FY27 is 1.5-3.5% YoY in constant currency terms. The company expects acceleration of growth in financial services, energy, utility, resources and services. The operating margin guidance for FY27 is 20-22%, which is almost the same as last year.
Infosys' long-term prospects remain constructive, primarily because it’s positioning itself as an AI-led transformation partner rather than a traditional IT outsourcing company. Its acquisition strategy also strengthens this transition.
#3 Mastek
The company is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, enabling clients to achieve measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. Mastek has a presence in over 40 countries and a skilled workforce of close to 5,000 employees.
Like most IT companies, Mastek has been rapidly expanding on the AI front. Mastek has established an AI Engineering Centre of Excellence and AI Academy, training more than 3,600 professionals in GenAI and advanced AI technologies.
Through its partnership with OpenAna, Mastek has developed an Autonomous Software Engineer Platform that uses AI agents for coding, testing, DevOps, and security, targeting 2–5x faster software release cycles.
On the financial front, Q4 FY26 revenue at Mastek improved 3.6% sequentially. The momentum was supported by 24.4% YoY growth in its 12-month order backlog, driven by continued strength in the UK and US orderbook, improving revenue visibility.
The UK business continued to lead the growth with 21.8% in rupee terms for FY26, driven by strong focus in healthcare, which grew by 95% YoY, complemented by new client wins in financial services.
According to the company in North America, leading indicators are turning positive, supported by an execution-focused leadership team.
Matek’s lead with AI strategy is now translating into measurable outcomes. During the quarter, Mastek closed over 25 AI-assisted deals, taking the full-year total to 85+ deals.
The outcome-focused drive on AI has helped deliver a 12% improvement in revenue per employee and helped sustain EBITDA margins at 16.1%.
According to the management, FY26 has been a year of resetting its foundations - strengthening leadership, improving pipeline quality, and embedding AI-led efficiencies.
With these building blocks in place, the company believes it is entering FY27 with improved visibility and a clear path to accelerated growth.
#4 LTM
LTM Limited (formerly LTIMindtree) is one of India's leading IT services and digital transformation companies. It was created through the merger of Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in 2022 and is part of the Larsen & Toubro Group. In 2026, the company rebranded itself as LTM.
Like many other IT stocks, the company is expanding through acquisitions and new initiatives. The company has proposed acquisition of Randstad's technology and consulting services business in Europe and Australia.
The technology and consulting services business across these two big markets comes to annualised revenue of €469 million, and LTM has proposed an enterprise value of €160 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
Some of the marquee client logos are in mainland Europe. Europe has been a strategic growth focus as part of the company’s five-year strategy.
LTM will have access to the near-shore delivery centers in Romania and Portugal. This will strengthen its near-shore capabilities in addition to the centres in Poland.
LTM has pivoted into an AI-centric business with the restructuring of three LOBs of iRun, iTransform, and Business AI, powered by its BlueVerse agentic ecosystem.
LTM is viewed as one of the stronger mid-to-large-cap Indian IT companies, with AI and cloud transformation expected to be its key long-term growth drivers.
Should you consider IT stocks that are expanding?
IT companies investing in AI, cloud computing, digital engineering, and workforce upskilling could be well positioned in the next phase of digital transformation.
Expansion through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and new technology platforms may help companies strengthen their market position and create long-term growth opportunities.
Businesses that successfully adapt to trends such as generative AI and automation could gain a competitive edge.
However, investors should also recognise that the current technology landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, making the future difficult to predict.
Rapid innovation can quickly change industry dynamics, customer preferences, and competitive advantages. Significant investments in new technologies may not always deliver the expected returns. Global economic conditions and enterprise IT spending can also influence performance.
As a result, although expanding IT companies offer promising prospects, investment decisions should balance growth potential with execution risks and valuation considerations.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuation as key factors in conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com