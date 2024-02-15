AI stocks rally after Nvidia reveals stake, SoundHound rockets 50%, Guardforce up 11%
The rally showed Nvidia's growing influence in the AI world as its market value grows at a scorching pace, making it the third most-valuable US company
Shares of smaller AI firms rallied on Thursday after the world's most dominant artificial intelligence chipmaker, Nvidia, disclosed stake in them, offering clues on its growth strategy.
