A reassessment of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade by global investors could open a window for Indian equities, with largecap stocks emerging as potential beneficiaries of any shift in capital away from a handful of richly valued technology companies.

After underperforming in 2026 so far, Indian large caps could be the first port of call for returning foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), given their liquidity, index weight and relatively stronger governance standards, said market participants.

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Early signs of a recovery are visible in November, with the Nifty 50 gaining nearly 11% so far, outpacing the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 250, which rose 7.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Foreign investors bought Indian equities worth over ₹1.17 trillion between 1 November and 19 November, NSDL data showed.

Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, said an eventual rotation of global capital away from the concentrated AI trade can benefit Indian largecaps, “but it will not be automatic or uniform”.

Large caps are likely to be the first port of call for returning capital, given their index weight, liquidity, and governance standards, which appeal to passive funds and large global FPIs. Foreign investors with a local presence or a higher risk appetite can and do go into mid- and small caps for growth, but any sustained return fills the large-cap bucket first, he said.

“When foreign investors want to increase their weightage in India to reach the benchmark weight usually the first port of call are the large caps. That is just the way money flow happens,” said Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech, an AI firm.

He said FII investments in smallcaps are not tactical and more geared towards aggressive alpha strategies. An alpha strategy is an active investment approach designed to generate returns above a market benchmark.

Valuations offer another reason for investors to reconsider largecaps. At the beginning of November, the Nifty 50 was trading at nearly one standard deviation below its 10-year average on a price-to-earnings (P-E) basis.

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Despite the subsequent rally of nearly 10%, the index continues to trade below its long-term average, making valuations attractive, said Nitin Raheja, head of discretionary mandates at Julius Baer India.

The Nifty Next 50 also trades close to -1 standard deviation below its 10-year average on a PE basis. This makes valuations look compelling, he added.

The standard deviation indicates that the Nifty 50's P/E ratio was significantly below its average over the past 10 years, suggesting the market was trading at a relatively cheaper valuation than usual.

Nifty 50 is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 20.78 times, lower than its 10-year average multiple of 24.77 times, as per NSE. Nifty Next 50 is at 17.70 times, significantly lower than its 10-year average ratio of 22.80 times.

At the same time, earnings growth has been the strongest in the last six quarters. “Clearly, largecaps, on a historical basis, look attractive.”

Raheja sees banks and energy companies benefiting from a potential return of foreign capital. Information technology and consumer stocks, meanwhile, could see sectoral rotations, but may not attract the bulk of allocations because of the business challenges they face, he said.

Vinay Jaising, CIO & Senior Managing Partner - Investment Management, ASK Private Wealth, sees potential in telecom, given rising domestic average revenue per user (ARPU) and firmer global optical-fibre prices.

Race for foreign capital Renewed interest in the region could support the case for Indian equities.

Asia-Pacific exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $130 billion in net inflows in the third quarter of 2026, following two consecutive quarters of outflows, according to Morningstar's Asia-Pacific ETF Flows report. Largecap equity ETFs accounted for 73% of regional inflows, reflecting investors' preference for broad-market exposure.

India ETF inflows rose to ₹351.2 billion in the September quarter, up from ₹333.8 billion in the previous quarter, as stronger demand for real assets offset softer equity demand. Equity ETFs attracted ₹235 billion in net inflows, with largecap strategies accounting for ₹218.8 billion of the total, Morningstar data showed.

According to Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC, the comparison for FPIs is always relative to other markets. India continues to trade at a premium versus the broader emerging-market complex on forward multiples, even after the correction. FPIs will allocate based on how peer markets (Korea/Taiwan on AI, China, Brazil, etc.) behave, dollar strength, oil prices, and US yields - not solely on India’s historical average.

“But the gap is more compelling than it was at the 2024 peaks, but it is not yet a screaming bargain on a cross-market basis,” he said.

Jaising, too, cautioned that valuations alone would not bring foreign investors back; earnings visibility would matter more. "We should not underestimate the AI capex-led earnings growth in Korea and Taiwan. After the correction, with the KOSPI about 45% off its high, they trade at about 5x and 18x CY26 earnings (respectively) with 28–29% CY26-28 CAGR EPS growth, versus about 20x and 15% for India.”

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Biggest risks to the rotation thesis Even if global investors reduce their exposure to the AI trade, geopolitical tensions, elevated oil prices and inflationary pressures could undermine the investment case.

“Nobody can say with any confidence that the Middle East risk is off the table. I do believe the region now, for a while to come, will remain a troubled region, and this automatically means that oil prices will trade at a premium to their prices before the war,” Sharma said.

This will keep inflationary pressures high, affecting interest rate policy and, in turn, equity valuations. So the macro risk has not disappeared, he cautioned.

Jaising sees crude and interest rates as the biggest risks. If US-Iran talks fail and Brent stays above $110, India's import bill, inflation and the rupee could come under pressure, and higher NPAs could hurt banks, the sector expected to lead, he explained.