AIF commitments in FY22 more than double to 1.9 tn

“Driven by the acceleration in digital adoption due to covid, over the last two years, venture capital became a major attraction for high net-worth individuals and family offices to invest in. Last year, we also saw a lot of capital go towards late-stage tech funds or pre-IPO (initial public offering) funds. The third driver on equity was growth capital, which has started witnessing strong traction with clients," said Nitin Singh, managing director and chief executive, Avendus Wealth Management.