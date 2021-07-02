Institutions, family offices and high net-worth individuals continued to commit large sums of capital to alternative investment funds (AIFs) in FY21, showed data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The investors were looking to diversify their holdings and exploit opportunities from the pandemic-induced dislocations, such as rapid adoption of digital modes of business, which led to rapid expansions by tech startups.

According to the Sebi data, AIFs saw commitments worth ₹82,228 crore in FY21, marginally lower than ₹86,840 crore in FY20. To be sure, these figures are for commitments tied up by fund managers and not the actual money raised, since alternative investment funds typically have staggered capital drawdown plans and do not need the entire committed capital upfront.

AIFs are divided into three categories, with category I comprising angel funds, social impact funds, SME funds and infrastructure funds; category 2 comprises private equity, venture capital and debt funds; and category 3 funds typically invest in public markets such as hedge funds.

The fund mobilization was led by category 2 AIFs, generalist PE, VC and credit funds, raising a combined ₹74,423 crore in the last fiscal year. “The alternative investments asset class has truly matured in India over the past decade, and has now become a legitimate source of diversification for HNI /family office portfolios," said Rohan Paranjpey, executive director, head alternative investments at Waterfield Advisors, a multi-family office and wealth advisory firm.

“There are multiple high quality fund managers in the PE/VC space now as compared to even five years ago. Most of these managers have built a track record and are in their second or third fund. The concerns about generating exits/liquidity have been addressed to a large extent," he added.

Most of the growing interest among HNIs and family offices to allocate capital towards AIFs is to gain access to fast-growing technology firms, which these investors may not have a direct access to and also boost returns on their overall portfolio.

“Since these funds (VCs and PEs) back the roaring growth of technology-powered start-up ecosystem, firms in healthcare and consumer space, with high growth and visibility during the pandemic times. Directly investing in them, parking money in these funds gives HNIs and family offices a chance not only to invest in the country’s start-ups success story but also in the overall growth story," said Ashish Gumashta, CEO, Julius Baer India, a wealth management firm.

“The past 12 months have seen interesting regulatory activity onshore as well as in GIFT City. Category II AIFs remain the preferred structure for private fund strategies onshore—the decision to introduce the concept of ‘accredited investors’ at Sebi’s recent board meeting is likely to expand the realms of possibilities for Indian sponsors," said Adhitya Srinivasan, of-counsel at law firm Touchstone Partners.

However, even as large sums of capital were committed to AIFs under the category 2 route, the category 3 AIFs, which invest largely in public market strategies saw interest wane. These funds managed to raise commitments worth just ₹799.8 crore in FY21.

“Over a period of time they have fallen out of favour with HNIs, family offices and corporates because of their highest marginal rate of taxation, lack of tax set-off benefits and partially liquid nature. Taxation on Cat 3 AIFs is applied on the fund rather than on the investors, which in the case of long-short hedge funds is at a marginal rate as against the lower taxation which is applicable to non-individuals," said Gumashta.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.