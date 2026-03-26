Alternative investment funds (AIFs) that deploy long-short strategies have approached the market regulator seeking an increase in their leverage ability to gain an advantage over newly launched specialized investment funds (SIFs) that are said to be eroding their collective asset base.
India's AIFs push Sebi for higher leverage to counter SIFs' tax advantage
SummaryCategory III alternative investment funds that use long-short strategies are urging the market regulator to increase their current 2x leverage limit to level the playing field against new specialized investment funds that benefit from a significant tax edge and are attracting assets.
Alternative investment funds (AIFs) that deploy long-short strategies have approached the market regulator seeking an increase in their leverage ability to gain an advantage over newly launched specialized investment funds (SIFs) that are said to be eroding their collective asset base.
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