AIFs’ returns trail Nifty across 5 yrs

“Carry will make a big difference in numbers. It is typically 20% of returns with catch-up above a hurdle. So, for a 15% return, 3% is lost to carry," said Vikas Gupta, CEO of Omniscience Capital. “The performance numbers are a result of excess supply of capital in these venture capital/private markets and not enough demand from the potential high-quality investee companies, which are few in number, for capital. The stories of unicorns like Flipkart or Ola are true, but there are selection and hindsight biases. For every Flipkart, there would be a thousand duds," he added.