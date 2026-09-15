AI-led digital tech stock Kelton Tech Solutions around 7% | Do you own?

AI-led digital tech stock Kellton Tech Solutions rose around 7% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, 15 September, after the firm was chosen to build an enterprise loan integration platform for a leading automotive finance company.

The stock climbed as much as 6.75% to ₹14.69 per share on the BSE after opening at ₹13.92. It had closed at ₹13.76 on Friday, while the Indian stock markets remained shut on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, Indian equities remained under pressure today as elevated crude oil prices, weak global sentiment and concerns over global bond yields ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting weighed on the broader market.

Why is Kellton Tech stock rising?

According to the company's press release, the platform will serve as an integration foundation for the lender, connecting its origination, customer management, credit assessment and servicing systems with external verification and financial data providers through a single governed layer.

The system will support applicant verification, credit assessment, eligibility decisioning and customer-record synchronisation, while reducing integration complexity across the lending ecosystem.

Kellton said the platform has been designed as a reusable framework, rather than a fixed set of connections. This would allow the automotive finance company to add new providers, channels and product lines onto the same foundation as its business expands. The platform is also designed with security, auditability and transaction integrity requirements for a regulated environment.

The engagement is expected to strengthen Kellton's credentials in financial services, lending technology, enterprise integration, platform engineering and AI-ready modernisation. The company said the governed flow of data created by the platform would also provide a foundation for automation and AI-led decision-making.

Karanjit Singh, CEO APAC, Kellton, said the engagement reflected the company's ability to address complex integration challenges by combining its platform engineering and financial services expertise.

“As financial services move from digitisation towards more connected and intelligent ecosystems, the ability to integrate systems, data and partners seamlessly is becoming increasingly critical. This engagement reflects the kind of complex integration challenges we are well equipped to address, bringing together our platform engineering and financial services expertise to build a scalable, governed foundation that can evolve with the business. Getting this foundation right is also critical to creating the trusted flow of data needed to advance automation, analytics, and AI-led decisioning over time,” Singh noted.

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Kellton describes itself as an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities.

Kellton Tech stock performance Despite the latest rebound, Kellton Tech Solutions remains significantly below its recent peak. The small-cap stock is currently 47% below its 52-week high of ₹27.83, recorded on the BSE. At the other end, it touched a 52-week low of ₹13.10 in March 2026.

It has gained 3.5% in the last 1 month, but declined 8% in 3 months, 16% in 6 months and 47% over the past 1 year.