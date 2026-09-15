AI-led digital tech stock Kelton Tech Solutions around 7% | Do you own?

AI-led digital tech stock Kellton Tech Solutions rose around 7% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, 15 September, after the firm was chosen to build an enterprise loan integration platform for a leading automotive finance company.

The stock climbed as much as 6.75% to ₹14.69 per share on the BSE after opening at ₹13.92. It had closed at ₹13.76 on Friday, while the Indian stock markets remained shut on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Indian equities remained under pressure today as elevated crude oil prices, weak global sentiment and concerns over global bond yields ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting weighed on the broader market.

Why is Kellton Tech stock rising?

According to the company's press release, the platform will serve as an integration foundation for the lender, connecting its origination, customer management, credit assessment and servicing systems with external verification and financial data providers through a single governed layer.

The system will support applicant verification, credit assessment, eligibility decisioning and customer-record synchronisation, while reducing integration complexity across the lending ecosystem.

Kellton said the platform has been designed as a reusable framework, rather than a fixed set of connections. This would allow the automotive finance company to add new providers, channels and product lines onto the same foundation as its business expands. The platform is also designed with security, auditability and transaction integrity requirements for a regulated environment.

Advertisement

The engagement is expected to strengthen Kellton's credentials in financial services, lending technology, enterprise integration, platform engineering and AI-ready modernisation. The company said the governed flow of data created by the platform would also provide a foundation for automation and AI-led decision-making.

Karanjit Singh, CEO APAC, Kellton, said the engagement reflected the company's ability to address complex integration challenges by combining its platform engineering and financial services expertise.

“As financial services move from digitisation towards more connected and intelligent ecosystems, the ability to integrate systems, data and partners seamlessly is becoming increasingly critical. This engagement reflects the kind of complex integration challenges we are well equipped to address, bringing together our platform engineering and financial services expertise to build a scalable, governed foundation that can evolve with the business. Getting this foundation right is also critical to creating the trusted flow of data needed to advance automation, analytics, and AI-led decisioning over time,” Singh noted.

Advertisement

Also Read | Infosys shares surge 6%; how Anthropic AI pace warning triggered the rally

Kellton describes itself as an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities.

Kellton Tech stock performance Despite the latest rebound, Kellton Tech Solutions remains significantly below its recent peak. The small-cap stock is currently 47% below its 52-week high of ₹27.83, recorded on the BSE. At the other end, it touched a 52-week low of ₹13.10 in March 2026.

It has gained 3.5% in the last 1 month, but declined 8% in 3 months, 16% in 6 months and 47% over the past 1 year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.