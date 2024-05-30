Aimtron Electronics IPO: Issue subscribed 90% so far on Day 1; Check latest GMP, other key details of SME IPO
Aimtron Electronics IPO price band is set at ₹153 to ₹161 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, Aimtron Electronics IPO size comes at ₹87.02 crore. The book-built issue is entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh equity shares.
Aimtron Electronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aimtron Electronics Ltd opened for subscription today, May 30, and has been receiving strong response from investors. Aimtron Electronics IPO is an SME IPO and the bidding will end on June 3.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started