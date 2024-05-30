Aimtron Electronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aimtron Electronics Ltd opened for subscription today, May 30, and has been receiving strong response from investors. Aimtron Electronics IPO is an SME IPO and the bidding will end on June 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services provider.

Let us check Aimtron Electronics IPO GMP today, subscription status and other key details

Aimtron Electronics IPO GMP Aimtron Electronics IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹50 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicates that Aimtron Electronics shares trading at ₹211 apiece in the grey market, higher by ₹50, or at a premium of 31.06% to the issue price of ₹161.

Aimtron Electronics IPO Subscription Status Aimtron Electronics IPO has been subscribed 0.90 times so far on May 30, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 32.34 lakh equity shares as against 35.87 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 1:50 pm.

The IPO has been subscribed 1.43 times in the retail category, 0.32 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category, and 0.45 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category so far.

Aimtron Electronics IPO Details Aimtron Electronics IPO opened for subscription on May 30 and will close on June 3. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalized on June 4 and the IPO listing date is June 6. The equity shares of Aimtron Electronics will be listed at NSE SME.

Aimtron Electronics IPO price band is set at ₹153 to ₹161 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, Aimtron Electronics IPO size comes at ₹87.02 crore. The book-built issue is entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh equity shares.

The IPO lot size is 800 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹128,800.

The company intends to utilize the net issue proceeds for repayment in whole or in part, of certain of the outstanding borrowings, funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional plant and machinery, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Hem Securities is the book running lead manager of the Aimtron Electronics IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Mukesh Jeram Vasani, Nirmal M Vasani and Sharmilaben Lakhanbhai Bambhaniya are the promoters of the company. The promoter shareholding will come down to 71.29% after the IPO from the current 96.96%.

Aimtron Electronics has two manufacturing facilities in India. One in Vadodara, Gujarat, and the other in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, of FY24, the company's revenue stood at ₹67.64 crore and its net profit for the same period was at ₹9.76 crore.

In FY23, the company’s revenue jumped 169% to ₹72.39 crore from ₹26.89 crore in FY22. It reported a net profit of ₹8.63 crore in FY23 as against a net loss of ₹1.8 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

