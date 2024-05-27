Active Stocks
Aimtron Electronics IPO price band set at ₹153-161: check issue size, key dates, more

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

Aimtron Electronics IPO: The price band for the issue has been set at ₹153-161 a share. The Aimtron Electronics IPO will become available for subscription to investors om Thursday , 30 May, 2024 and will close on 3Monday June 2024.

Aimtron Electronics IPO: price band for the issue has been set at 153-161 a share.

Issue Size

Aimtron Electronics Initial public offering (IPO) is a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh shares and  Aimtron Electronics plans to raise 87.02 crore through the issue. 

The investors need to apply for a minimum of 800 shares. This means that looking at the issue price Band of 153-161 a share, the retail investor need to invest 128,800 for lot size of 800 shares (multiples thereafter. The minimum lot size investment for HNI on the other hand its 1,600 shares or 2 lots which means a investment of 257,600.

Not less than 35% share have been reserved for the retail inventors in the IPO.

Objectives of the Aimtron Electronics IPO

The proceeds from the Aimtron Electronics  are to be utilised by the Aimtronics Electronics Ltd for repayment of  some part or complete  of the existing debt, For financing capital expenditures for the installation of new equipment and plants. For financing to satisfy the  working capital requirement and also for the General Corporate Purpose

About the company

Aimtron Electronics was established in April 2011 and specializes in high-end precision engineering goods. It offers products and solutions for electronics system design and manufacturing ("ESDM") services.

The company serves both domestic and international manufacturers in India, the USA, Hong Kong, the UK, Spain, and Mexico by providing PCB design, assembly, and full electronic system manufacturing services.

The company's offerings mostly include:

(i) printed circuit board assembly,  or"PCBA"

(ii) Any box build assemblies, in addition to being utilized in electrical vehicle battery management systems

Grey Market premium or the GMP

According to investorgain.com data, the Aimtron Electronics IPO Grey mrket premium or GMP  is currently 50 per share. This shows that the equity shares of Vilas Transcore IPO are currently selling on the grey market at 211 per share, which is 50 more than the issue price or at a premium of 31.06%.

 

 

 

Published: 27 May 2024, 05:23 PM IST
