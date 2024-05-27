Aimtron Electronics IPO price band set at ₹153-161: check issue size, key dates, more
Aimtron Electronics IPO: The price band for the issue has been set at ₹153-161 a share. The Aimtron Electronics IPO will become available for subscription to investors om Thursday , 30 May, 2024 and will close on 3Monday June 2024.
Aimtron Electronics IPO: The price band for the Aimtron Electronics IPO has been set at ₹153-161 a share. The Aimtron Electronics IPO will become available for subscription to investors om Thursday , 30 May, 2024 and will close on Monday 3 June 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started