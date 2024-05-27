Aimtron Electronics IPO: The price band for the Aimtron Electronics IPO has been set at ₹153-161 a share. The Aimtron Electronics IPO will become available for subscription to investors om Thursday , 30 May, 2024 and will close on Monday 3 June 2024.

Issue Size

Aimtron Electronics Initial public offering (IPO) is a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh shares and Aimtron Electronics plans to raise ₹87.02 crore through the issue.

The investors need to apply for a minimum of 800 shares. This means that looking at the issue price Band of ₹153-161 a share, the retail investor need to invest ₹128,800 for lot size of 800 shares (multiples thereafter. The minimum lot size investment for HNI on the other hand its 1,600 shares or 2 lots which means a investment of ₹ ₹257,600.

Not less than 35% share have been reserved for the retail inventors in the IPO.

Objectives of the Aimtron Electronics IPO

The proceeds from the Aimtron Electronics are to be utilised by the Aimtronics Electronics Ltd for repayment of some part or complete of the existing debt, For financing capital expenditures for the installation of new equipment and plants. For financing to satisfy the working capital requirement and also for the General Corporate Purpose

About the company

Aimtron Electronics was established in April 2011 and specializes in high-end precision engineering goods. It offers products and solutions for electronics system design and manufacturing ("ESDM") services.

The company serves both domestic and international manufacturers in India, the USA, Hong Kong, the UK, Spain, and Mexico by providing PCB design, assembly, and full electronic system manufacturing services.

The company's offerings mostly include:

(i) printed circuit board assembly, or"PCBA"

(ii) Any box build assemblies, in addition to being utilized in electrical vehicle battery management systems

Grey Market premium or the GMP

According to investorgain.com data, the Aimtron Electronics IPO Grey mrket premium or GMP is currently ₹50 per share. This shows that the equity shares of Vilas Transcore IPO are currently selling on the grey market at ₹211 per share, which is ₹50 more than the issue price or at a premium of 31.06%.

