These proxy small cap stocks could help you ride the electronics wave
Summary
- With the stocks of electronics makers such as Voltas and Blue Star priced to perfection, investing in the companies that supply materials to them could be the wiser choice.
This earnings season was a bumper harvest for companies that make air-conditioners. Leading firms such as PG Electroplast and Epack Durable reported more than 70% year-on-year growth in the June quarter.
