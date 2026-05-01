Four AC stocks to add to your watchlist as temperatures soar

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) seasonal outlook for summer 2026 warns of above-normal heatwave days, with rising nighttime temperatures compounding daytime heat stress across east, central, northwest India, and the southeast peninsula.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) seasonal outlook for summer 2026 warns of above-normal heatwave days, with rising nighttime temperatures compounding daytime heat stress across east, central, northwest India, and the southeast peninsula.
Latest data showed that 19 of the world's 20 hottest cities were located in India.
Latest data showed that 19 of the world's 20 hottest cities were located in India.
With multiple cities across Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra logging temperatures around 44°C, well above seasonal norms, large parts of India are in the grip of an intense and widespread heatwave.
Crucially, rising nighttime temperatures are a growing concern. Warmer nights reduce recovery from heat stress, driving up energy demand significantly.
As summers grow longer and hotter, the demand for cooling is no longer seasonal. It’s permanent and growing.
Here are four AC stocks to add to your watchlist…
#1 Amber Enterprises India
Incorporated in 1956, Amber Enterprises India Ltd is a prominent solution provider for the air conditioner OEM industry in India.
It’s a market leader in the Indian room air conditioner (RAC) industry, known for its backwards-integrated business model. The company held a 23.6% market share in the total room air conditioner market as of December 2024.
Coming to its financials, performance for the quarter ended December 2025 was robust.
Sales were up 37.9% YoY, and operating profit was up 55% YoY, while operating margins stood at 8.3%. Profit was down 101.5% YoY due to exceptional impairment loss.
Amber has also partnered with Korea Circuit to enter advanced manufacturing for HDI, flexible, and semiconductor substrates PCBs.
Additionally, the company aims to contribute significantly to incremental revenue through new initiatives, including commercial air conditioning and tower cassette ACs.
#2 Voltas
Voltas Ltd, a pioneer in the Indian air conditioning industry, was established six decades ago through a collaboration between Tata Sons and the Swiss company Volkart Brothers.
Over the years, the company has built a strong brand reputation, consistently leading the residential and commercial cooling segment.
As part of the Tata Group, Voltas benefits from a strong backing, with the conglomerate holding a 30.3% stake.
The company's revenues for Q3 FY26 were ₹3,070 crore compared to ₹3,105 crore a year ago. Voltas reported a net profit of ₹116 crore compared to ₹163 crore.
In its recent presentation, the management said Q4 will focus on execution and seasonal readiness, with refreshed RAC lineups and calibrated pricing, and is geared to meet peak-season demand. This includes the new capacity ramp at Pantnagar and Chennai.
#3 Blue Star
Founded in 1943, Blue Star Ltd is one of India's most recognised names in the air conditioning and commercial refrigeration industry.
The company manufactures a wide range of products, including air purifiers, air coolers, water purifiers, and cold storage solutions.
Blue Star also offers turnkey solutions and is the largest after-sales service provider for air conditioning and commercial refrigeration products in the country.
Coming to the financial performance for the quarter ended December 2025, sales was up 4.2 % YoY, and operating profit was up 5.4% YoY. The operating margin stood at 2.3%.
The net profit was down 39% YoY.
Blue Star Share Price – 1 Year
#4 PG Electroplast
PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL), set up in 2003, is a leading Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider.
The company specialises in Original Design Manufacturing (ODM), Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), and plastic injection molding, catering to leading consumer durables and appliance brands.
It has 11 manufacturing units and major clients like Carrier, Jaguar, Kohler, and Whirlpool.
The company's wholly owned subsidiary, PG Technoplast Pvt Ltd, manufactures air conditioners, coolers, and components for various consumer durables.
Back in FY24, it entered into a joint venture partnership with Goodworth Electronics to enhance its television and hardware business.
It also acquired a 100% stake in Next Generation Manufacturers, strengthening its position as an outsourcing vendor for the consumer durables and electronics business of the Amstrad brand.
Performance for the quarter ended December 2025 was robust. Sales were up 45.9 % YoY, and operating profit was up 36.5% YoY, while operating margins stood at 8.9%, Proft was up 50.3 % YoY, and profit margins stood at 4.3%.
The management guided for ₹5700-5800 crore in sales for FY26 in the December conference call.
In line with its long-term strategy, PGEL is also working to reduce its reliance on Chinese imports by increasing domestic value addition over the next 2-3 years.
This aligns with the broader confidence in India's growth, given the low penetration of products such as air conditioners and washing machines, which are expected to fuel future demand.
Conclusion
As heatwaves rise, the demand for air conditioners isn't just about comfort, it's becoming a necessity. While consumers rush to cool their homes, investors have a golden opportunity to turn up the heat on their portfolios.
The companies we've covered are not only thriving in India's booming AC market but are also expanding, innovating, and adapting to meet surging demand.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com.