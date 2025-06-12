Air India plane crash: Boeing share price nosedives over 7% in pre-open trade

Air India plane crash: Shares of aircraft manufacturer Boeing crashed over 7% in pre-market deals, signalling a tepid start ahead of the US market opening, after an Air India aircraft crashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday. The aircraft involved in the Air India plane crash was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Advertisement

Boeing share price was trading 7.67% lower at $197.58 apiece. Today's fall would drive the stock lower for the third straight session. On Wednesday, Boeing stock settled at $214 apiece, down 0.8%. However, the stock has been in an uptrend for the past three months, gaining 24% during the period.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash Today Live Updates: MoCA issues helpline numbers

Commenting on the development, Boeing told Mint, “We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information.”

Air India Plane Crash Details Air India's London-bound flight AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, with 244 persons on board.

The pilot of the Air India aircraft gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller. However, thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC, the aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement, reported PTI.

Advertisement

At around 2 pm, the Air India plane crashed, with several casualties feared.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani among passengers on flight

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed his shock and devastation at the flight crash in Ahmedabad.

"We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," Kinjarapu said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.