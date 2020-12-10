Airbnb IPO : Analysis and risks of investing in $3B public issue

American vacation rental provider Airbnb aims to go public this week with a price range of $56 to $60 per share. The company seeks a valuation of over $40B on a fully diluted basis as per the latest filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The plan is to initially raise as much as $3B in IPO with existing investors seeking to sell stock worth $96M at the time of going public. Airbnb boosted the IPO price this week, compared to the initial S-1 filing at $44-50 per share price range.

Going public during the pandemic is a bold step for Airbnb, given its revenue drop, layoffs, and general travel restrictions worldwide. Coming into the year, Airbnb sported a $35B valuation and increasing demand from investors. But since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, lockdowns and other restrictions slammed the company’s business. So much so, Airbnb spent millions to reimburse travelers for cancellations. Last month, the company released first S-1, reporting $219M in net income on $1.34B revenue in the Q3, which is down 19% from last year. The situation was even bleak in Q2. Because of the pandemic, global reservations dropped by half, and revenue fell by 72% on a yearly basis.

Airbnb’s gross booking value dropped from $3.5B in February to -$900M in March (due to cancellations). Bookings recovered during the summer, but are still not back to last year’s level.

View Full Image Source: Airbnb S-1 Filing

With the impact of the pandemic, Airbnb had to raise additional capital in April 2020 at a valuation of $18B with a reported verbal agreement to improve management and cut fixed costs. This valuation was a significant down round, given the earlier valuation of $31B when Airbnb raised funds in 2017. In May, the company announced a layoff of 25% of its workforce and put the TV and transportation plans on hold.

These moves helped Airbnb recover from the initial losses. CEO Brian Chesky earned a lot of credit for pulling Airbnb out of the slump. After the unpopular moves of cost-cutting, layoffs, and shedding non-core businesses, Chesky concentrated on new revenue streams. The company redesigned the app and website to respond to the changing demands. Airbnb focused on its core business - home rentals - and streamlined ancillary services including conventional hotels and luxury property listings.

Airbnb vs peers

Let’s look at how the hotel industry suffered through the pandemic. The highest impact was felt at the larger upscale hotels which host conventions, followed by luxury hotels and resorts. Although the data below is from the early days of the spread, a similar trend was observed for much of the summer as well.

View Full Image Revenue per available room percentage change, week ending March 7

Airbnb's recovery

On the other hand, Airbnb’s unique offerings and focus on core business practices allowed it to recover quickly. One advantage of Airbnb over its peers is its distinct inventory. The company offers both domestic and international stays and attracts an audience that appreciates the offbeat locations and the DIY approach. This diversity of supply was the key driving factor for Airbnb’s recovery. Additionally, changing travel patterns like opting for cabins or mountain stays in remote areas to escape pandemic assisted the company’s recovery. Airbnb also saw growth in domestic long-term stays, and in short distance bookings, as city dwellers opted for safer accommodations in suburban neighborhoods.

View Full Image Airbnb Monthly Booking Trends. Source: Airbnb S-1 Filing

Caring for customers and building loyalty

Airbnb gauged what customers were skeptical about and went to great lengths to address their issues. Reluctance on new bookings and uncertainty of travel restrictions were the key pain points. The company issued a blanket refund policy offering last-minute cancellations and full refunds. It went to lengths to ensure and display safety procedures and measures adopted by the hosts to build trust.

This trust was evident from a resurgence in Q3 revenues. The company operates in a two-sided marketplace i.e. it needs to spend money to maintain a steady stream of both hosts and travelers. During the pandemic, the company maintained a steady number of active listings at around 5.6M (and 7.4M total listings).

Also, Airbnb generates high levels of loyalty. From the company’s S-1 Filing:

“As a result of strong guest loyalty, we have a growing number of repeat guests on Airbnb. Guest revenue retention and increasing repeat guests have grown due to our brand and community. As a result, 69% of our revenue in 2019 was generated from stays in that year by repeat guests, defined as guests with at least one prior booking, up from 66% in 2018."

The same allowed Airbnb to bounce back in Q3 even after cutting marketing costs. For the first nine months of the year, 91% of all traffic on the website was organic.

Risks of investing in Airbnb

One must also understand the risks of investing in Airbnb. The company has lost money each year since launching in 2008, and revenues have been hit massively this year. There are chances of cities implementing zoning restrictions on short-term rentals. Additionally, as a public company, Airbnb would have to take more responsibility for promoting safety and policing crime.

But all things aside, the US IPO market is buoyant, and Airbnb seems to want to ride the wave. How things will turn out in the future, that’s a $40B IPO question!

(The author is co-founder & President, Winvesta. Views expressed by the author are how own.)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via