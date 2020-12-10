Airbnb IPO : Analysis and risks of investing in $3B public issue

Going public during the pandemic is a bold step for Airbnb, given its revenue drop, layoffs, and general travel restrictions worldwide. Coming into the year, Airbnb sported a $35B valuation and increasing demand from investors. But since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, lockdowns and other restrictions slammed the company’s business. So much so, Airbnb spent millions to reimburse travelers for cancellations. Last month, the company released first S-1, reporting $219M in net income on $1.34B revenue in the Q3, which is down 19% from last year. The situation was even bleak in Q2. Because of the pandemic, global reservations dropped by half, and revenue fell by 72% on a yearly basis.