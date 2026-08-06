Airbnb shares slip ahead of Q2 results as investors look for strong outlook

Shares of Airbnb Inc. declined on Thursday as investors awaited the company's second-quarter earnings report after the closing bell, with expectations running high given the stock's strong rally this year.

At 12:55 p.m. EDT, Airbnb shares were down 1.91%, or $2.91, at $149.58. The Nasdaq-listed stock had ended Wednesday's session at $152.49 and has gained around 15% since the start of the year.

With the stock trading close to its 52-week high, analysts believe that simply meeting management's guidance may not be enough to satisfy investors. Markets are likely to demand stronger-than-expected results and an upbeat outlook to justify current valuations.

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Wall Street expects Airbnb to post second-quarter revenue growth of about 16%, with consensus estimates pointing to revenue of approximately $3.58 billion.

According to analysts, revenue in line with consensus would likely be viewed as meeting expectations rather than delivering the kind of upside surprise typically needed when a stock is trading near record highs.

Analysts will also closely watch growth in nights booked to determine whether customer demand remained strong or if revenue growth was driven mainly by pricing improvements and an estimated 3% foreign exchange tailwind.

Beyond the headline numbers, investors are expected to focus on management's commentary regarding future demand and spending discipline.

With Airbnb trading near its yearly peak, guidance for upcoming quarters could have a greater influence on the stock than a modest earnings or revenue beat.

The company delivered better-than-expected revenue and earnings in the second quarter of 2025, but its shares fell more than 7% after cautious guidance and concerns over margin pressure overshadowed the otherwise solid results.

Airbnb has also been expanding beyond its core home-sharing business by investing in Services, Experiences and hotel bookings. However, analysts believe these newer segments are still too small to materially boost near-term earnings and instead should be evaluated on their ability to drive repeat engagement across the platform.

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Initial customer trends appear encouraging. Around one-third of users who book an Airbnb Experience go on to reserve accommodation within 90 days, while roughly 55% of customers who book a hotel through Airbnb later return to book a home. These conversion rates indicate that the company's newer offerings could strengthen demand for its core accommodation business rather than function as standalone products.

However, analysts say the financial impact of these initiatives remains difficult to assess because Airbnb has yet to provide detailed disclosures on revenue contribution, repeat-booking trends or profitability from the newer businesses. Meanwhile, sales and marketing expenses increased 33% to $751 million in the first quarter, raising expectations that these investments should begin generating measurable returns.