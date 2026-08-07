Airbnb shares surge 16% to 4-year high on Q2 beat; full-year outlook raised for second time

Shares of Airbnb, the vacation rental platform, surged 16% on Friday, 7 August, to a more than four-year high of $176.20 apiece, as investors cheered the company's better-than-expected June-quarter performance and upbeat guidance for the current quarter, easing concerns over the impact of the Middle East conflict on global travel demand.

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The company reported second-quarter revenue of $3.6 billion, up 16.5% year-on-year (YoY). Gross booking value increased 16% to $27.2 billion. The strong performance suggests that global travel demand has remained resilient despite the six-month-long conflict between the US and Iran.

Hotel operators and online travel companies expect demand to remain healthy, supported by upcoming international sporting events that could offset any potential disruption to travel.

During the quarter, nights and experiences booked climbed to 148.3 million, surpassing analysts' estimates. Airbnb said North America recorded its strongest growth in nearly three years, while other key markets, including France, the UK, and Australia, also delivered faster growth.

Profitability also remained strong, with net income coming in at $816 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 21% to $1.3 billion. The EBITDA margin also improved to 35%.

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The margin expansion was supported by the company's growing use of artificial intelligence (AI). Management said customer support costs per booking declined about 16% YoY, partly due to improvements in its AI-powered assistant.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said Airbnb's recent momentum reflects years of investment in transforming the company into an "AI-native" business, enabling it to launch products faster and expand beyond its core home-sharing platform.

The results also follow a strong earnings report from Marriott International earlier this week, with the hotel operator reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results while continuing to expand its global footprint.

Company raises outlook for second straight quarter Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year outlook for the second consecutive quarter and now expects at least mid-teens revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 35.5%.

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For the ongoing quarter, the company forecasts revenue of $4.69 billion to $4.77 billion, implying 15% to 17% growth.

The company said its optimistic outlook reflects continued strength in global travel demand. Beyond its core home-sharing business, Airbnb has been expanding into hotels, tours, local experiences, and travel-related services, including grocery stocking and in-home beauty appointments.

Travel peers Expedia Group and Booking Holdings also expressed confidence in the industry's outlook after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Airbnb said it now offers thousands of hotels across more than 20 destinations, including New York, Paris, London, Madrid, Rome, and Singapore. The company has also started offering resort passes, giving guests access to hotel amenities even without booking a room.

Although hotels still account for a single-digit percentage of total nights booked, Airbnb said the segment is growing about three times faster than its core home-sharing business.

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India remains a key growth market Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, said the company's June-quarter performance reflects its strong growth momentum in India, driven by a sharp increase in first-time users.

"We're particularly encouraged by the growth in first-time guests, reflecting the increasing appeal of Airbnb as more Indian travellers seek unique stays and more meaningful ways to experience destinations. As we continue to grow, we'll keep investing in our host community and building an even better experience for guests across India and beyond," Bajaj said.

He added that India remained one of Airbnb's fastest-growing origin markets in the second quarter of 2026, with origin net nights booked accelerating 60% year-on-year. The number of first-time bookers in India more than doubled compared with the same period last year, underscoring Airbnb's growing popularity among new travellers.

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(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.