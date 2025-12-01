Mint Market
Airbus shares slump nearly 9% after report flagged latest quality issues in A320 aircraft — details here

Airbus shares fell nearly 9% on December 1 due to a report alleging quality issues with fuselage panels in A320-family aircraft. 

Riya R Alex
Updated1 Dec 2025, 06:29 PM IST
Airbus shares fall.(AFP)

Shares of Airbus dropped nearly 9% on Monday after a report alleged a quality issue with fuselage panels in A320-family aircraft, days after the planemaker issued an alert about a software glitch on certain jets.

Airbus shares slumped nearly 9% to € 186.22 at 1:34 pm (CEST) on Monday, December 1, according to data collected from Marketwatch.

The shares dropped after a report by Reuters citing people aware of the development claimed that the fuselage panel issue is delaying some deliveries, but there are no signs it has affected aircraft already in service.

(More to come…)

 
 
