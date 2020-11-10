Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Airline, hotel stocks rise as vaccine hopes lift sentiment
Gains in airlines, resorts and hotels advanced as investors assumed that a vaccine may soon return economic life back to normal all over the world. (Mint)
Gains in airlines, resorts and hotels advanced as investors assumed that a vaccine may soon return economic life back to normal all over the world. (Mint)

Airline, hotel stocks rise as vaccine hopes lift sentiment

1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2020, 10:28 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane, Nasrin Sultana

  • Indian Hotels Co. Ltd surged 8%, EIH 5.52%, TajGVK Hotels and Resorts 2%, Chalet Hotels 6%, Mahindra Holidays 4%, Wonderla Holidays 10%, Advani Hotels and Resorts 4%
  • Meanwhile, among airlines, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd' sstock rose 4% and while Spicejet was up 3%.

Mumbai: Shares of travel-related stocks surged on Tuesday as covid vaccine hopes lifted investor sentiment amid rising cases. Gains in airlines, resorts and hotels advanced as investors assumed that a vaccine may soon return economic life back to normal all over the world.

Among hotel stocks, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd surged 8%, EIH 5.52%, TajGVK Hotels and Resorts 2%, Chalet Hotels 6%, Mahindra Holidays 4%, Wonderla Holidays 10%, Advani Hotels & Resorts 4%.

Among Aviation stocks, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's shares rose 4% and Spicejet was up 3%. Among multiplex stocks, PVR climbed 7% and Inox Leisure was up 3.77%.

The covid vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE prevented over 90% or infections, according to multiple news reports.

Pfizer Inc said its covid-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was more than 90% effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial. The vaccine news sparked renewed optimism in equities around the world.

The Indian aviation industry has witnessed continued recovery in domestic passenger traffic in October, with a sequential growth of 33% to 52 lakh passengers, according to Icra. The capacity deployment in October 2020 at 52% is a significant increase over the 33% capacity deployed in August and 46% capacity deployed in September. However, domestic passenger traffic declined by 58%, year-on-year.

The ministry of civil aviation permitted increasing capacity to 45% with effect from 27 June; post the initial recommencement of operations of the scheduled domestic flights with effect from 25 May. It further permitted increasing the capacity to 60% with effect from September. This apart, through a circular dated 27 August 2020, the ministry has also amended certain provisions, like allowing airlines to provide meals on board, serve pre-packed snacks/meals/ pre-packed beverages, and allowing in-flight entertainment, however with riders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout