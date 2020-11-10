Airline, hotel stocks rise as vaccine hopes lift sentiment

The ministry of civil aviation permitted increasing capacity to 45% with effect from 27 June; post the initial recommencement of operations of the scheduled domestic flights with effect from 25 May. It further permitted increasing the capacity to 60% with effect from September. This apart, through a circular dated 27 August 2020, the ministry has also amended certain provisions, like allowing airlines to provide meals on board, serve pre-packed snacks/meals/ pre-packed beverages, and allowing in-flight entertainment, however with riders.