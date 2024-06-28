Airtel, Jio tariff hikes: Is the telecom sector ripe for rerating? Experts weigh in
With elections over and spectrum auctions over, telecom companies have hiked tariffs by 20-25 per cent. Experts believe the tariff hikes are a positive step and will augur well for stock prices. The sector could be ripe for re-rating.
The Indian telecom sector is witnessing a significant shift in pricing dynamics as two major players in the sector - Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel - have announced tariff hikes, which could boost their ARPU (average revenue per user) and profitability.
