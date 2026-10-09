Airtel Money IPO: London’s biggest listing in 5 years makes debut — Check how shares performed post-listing

Airtel Money, the fintech arm of Bharti Airtel Ltd that operates across sub-Saharan Africa, made its London Stock Exchange (LSE) debut on Friday, marking the exchange’s largest initial public offering (IPO) in five years.
The offering valued Airtel Mobile Commerce NV, the company’s formal name, at around £5.3 billion. The IPO raised approximately £529 million ($700 million) through an offer for sale (OFS), in which existing shareholders, including the Qatar Investment Authority and TPG Inc., sold 270 million shares, according to a statement released on Friday.
Airtel Money began conditional trading on the LSE at an offer price of £1.96 per share. During early conditional trading, the shares touched around £2.00 before easing to approximately £1.94, slightly below the issue price.
Trading remains conditional and is currently limited to investors who were allocated shares. Unconditional trading is scheduled to begin on October 14, 2026.
Sunil Mittal, founder of Airtel and founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said the listing builds on Bharti’s longstanding interests in the UK.
“I am delighted to welcome the successful listing of Airtel Money on the London Stock Exchange. This listing is a vote of confidence in the UK as an attractive global destination for investment, with a stable business and policy environment attractive for long-term investors,” he said.
Airtel Money proceeded with its IPO amid a volatile environment for new listings, with several prospective issuers in Europe and the US postponing planned offerings amid rising interest rates and geopolitical instability.
To boost investor appetite, Airtel Money lowered its valuation expectations twice and opted to market its shares at a fixed price rather than the customary price range. Even so, the offering was London’s largest IPO since the boom of 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Major shareholders - Airtel Africa Plc and Mastercard Inc. - may sell an additional 27 million shares through an overallotment option following the stock’s debut under the ticker symbol “AMC.”
Airtel Africa, in turn, is a subsidiary of telecommunications major Bharti Airtel Ltd, the third-most valuable company listed in Mumbai.
Airtel Money operates across 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and has around 53 million monthly active users. It processed transactions worth $213 billion in the 12 months ended June 30, 2026, equivalent to roughly one-tenth of the region’s gross domestic product, based on World Bank data.
The company reported revenue of $1.35 billion and a profit of $373 million in FY26.
(With inputs from PTI and Bloomberg)