Shares of Airtel were down -0.20% at 10:53 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Airtel shares traded -0.20% lower at ₹583.75, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,18,468.16 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.38% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Telecom was up 0.2%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 10.05%, MTNL rose 9.94%, and TTML rose 9.81%.

At day's low, Airtel shares fell as much as -0.91% to ₹579.55, after opening at ₹589.95. Airtel shares had closed at ₹584.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹579.55 to ₹589.95 on BSE.

On BSE, Airtel shares had a 52-week high of ₹611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Airtel shares have traded in a range of ₹524.60 to ₹611.70 while in the last week, between ₹549.70 to ₹590.00. 2.09 Lakh shares of Airtel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Airtel had posted standalone revenues of ₹14991.4 crore and losses of ₹6882.9 crore.

