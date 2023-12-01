Airtel share price surges after promoter Bharti Telecom acquires additional 1.35% stake
Bharti Airtel soared to new high to ₹1,022.55 per share on Friday, December 1, on NSE after its promoter company Bharti Airtel acquired an additional 1.35 percent stake in the telecom company.
The shares of telecom giant Bharti Airtel soared to new high to ₹1,022.55 per share on Friday, December 1 on NSE after its promoter company Bharti Airtel acquired an additional 1.35 percent stake in the telecom company from another promoter group entity Indian Continent Investment Ltd (ICIL) via ₹8,301.73-crore block deal.
